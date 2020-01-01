About this product

The Yocan Evolve Plus 2020 version is a step up for the Yocan Tech team. Yocan Evolve Plus Concentrate Vaporizer pen boasts both an dual quartz coil and an ceramic donut for superior life span, unrivaled vapor production and incredible flavor. From flavor to vapor production, Yocan Evolve Plus Vaporizer pen is just that good. As will all of Yocan vape pens, this device also have a metal body, and comes with two types of coil, QDC and ceramic coil. Both of them are use 510 threaded connect with the Evolve Plus battery. It has a functional coil cap that prevent the thick oil from leaking out and also keep hot away from mouthpiece. This device is only 4.7 inches tall and easily fits right in your pocket. The battery life is average for this type of wax vape pen allowing you to get many sessions in a day. It’s the idea vape pen for on-the-go needs. Main Features: Built-In Concentrate Jar Chamber/oven material: Ceramic Quartz Delivery Method: Direct Size: 120 x 19 mm Recharge Time: 180 min Battery capacity: 1100 mAh Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus information please visit YocanTech.com