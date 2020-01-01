SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$65.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
The Yocan Evolve Plus is an attractive, affordable, powerful unit for someone looking to upgrade out of a standard button-activated vape pen. Due to the slim like design this device incorporates a single button. Users can get a full readout of the device through the LED light surrounding the fire button. Powerful Vaporizer It is offered in a compact size and discreet, it’s the perfect item for any fan of vaporizer pen style items. Draining the Yocan Evolve Plus’ battery will be a difficult task, as the battery capacity is a amazing 1100mAh integrated battery, and features a micro USB port. Source: https://vape.lab-ch.com/yocan-evolve-plus-charging-instructions/ Main Features: On-the-go vaping Heat incredibly efficient Coil-cap design Fast heat-up time Durable Built 1100mAh Battery Micro USB Charging Learn more new vaporizer items, visit YocanTech.com
Be the first to review this product.