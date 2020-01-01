 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Yocan Evolve Plus Vaporizer Silver 2020 Version

by Yocan®

$65.00MSRP

The Yocan Evolve Plus is an attractive, affordable, powerful unit for someone looking to upgrade out of a standard button-activated vape pen. Due to the slim like design this device incorporates a single button. Users can get a full readout of the device through the LED light surrounding the fire button. Powerful Vaporizer It is offered in a compact size and discreet, it’s the perfect item for any fan of vaporizer pen style items. Draining the Yocan Evolve Plus’ battery will be a difficult task, as the battery capacity is a amazing 1100mAh integrated battery, and features a micro USB port. Source: https://vape.lab-ch.com/yocan-evolve-plus-charging-instructions/ Main Features: On-the-go vaping Heat incredibly efficient Coil-cap design Fast heat-up time Durable Built 1100mAh Battery Micro USB Charging Learn more new vaporizer items, visit YocanTech.com

About this brand

Yocan Tech Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.