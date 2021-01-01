 Loading…

  5. Yocan Evolve Plus XL Battery 2020 Champagne Gold Version

Yocan Evolve Plus XL Battery 2020 Champagne Gold Version

by Yocan®

Yocan® Vaping Batteries & Power Yocan Evolve Plus XL Battery 2020 Champagne Gold Version

$32.00MSRP

About this product

Yocan Evolve Plus XL Battery 2020 Champagne Gold Version is a cutting-edge vape battery from Yocan Tech, it’s not just an upgraded version of the original Yocan Evolve Plus but a brand new product. It comes with sleek design and big performance. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL compatible with 510 threaded vape atomizer, single button activation, and LED status indicator. Main Features: QUAD coil technology 1400mAh Battery capacity Single power button activation 2020 version has 6 new colors Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL features, please visit Yocan official site https://www.yocanonline.com/product/yocan-evolve-plus-xl-battery/

About this brand

Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

