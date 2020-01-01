 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Yocan Evolve Plus XL Black Vaporizer Pen

by Yocan®

$85.00MSRP

About this product

As we know, Yocan is one of the top players and well-know in the vape word. You can find many blockbuster vaporizers under its belt. Yocan has release a new Evolve Plus XL 2020 version vape pen earlier this year. Read on to discover why Yocan Evolve Plus XL become more and more popular? Main Features Innovative Premium Vaporizer kit with 1400mAh battery Compact design and attractive colors On-the-go design meet different users Quad Coil Quartz Atomizer USB Charging Adjustable Airflow Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL on YocanTech.com

About this brand

Yocan Tech Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.