 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer Champagne Gold 2020 version

Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer Champagne Gold 2020 version

by Yocan®

Write a review
Yocan® Vaping Vape Pens Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer Champagne Gold 2020 version

$85.00MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

Similar items

Show all

About this product

The Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer Champagne Gold 2020 version kit is comprised of the pen, atomizer and mouthpiece. The Evolve Plus XL 2020 version comes in 6 new stylish colors. The coil and atomizer are also sold separately, and you also can buy an evolve plus XL battery if you have the atomizer. The Evolve Plus XL is the well-know vaporizer from Yocan, a button operated vape pen. It's a top-of-the-line vaporizer pen on 2020 vape market. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL is built-in 1400 mAh rechargeable battery. Main Features: Next-Generation Vaporizer Ultra-Compact Design Medical Grade Material Construction QUAD Quartz Coil Atomizer Powerful 1400 mAh Battery Removable Magnetic Mouthpiece Micro-USB Pass Through Charging Learn more Yocan Evolve Plus XL information, please visit YocanTech.com

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this brand

Yocan® Logo
Yocan Tech Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.