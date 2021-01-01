Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer Sea Blue version
by Yocan®Write a review
$85.00MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
The Yocan Evolve Plus XL 2020 Version is latest version pen-style vaporizer, comes with 6 new stylish colours. The battery of Evolve Plus XL 2020 Version is same with the original version, formed with a 1400mAh internal battery. There is a silicone storage jar built into the bottom of Yocan Evolve Plus XL. You can carry concentrate material for on the go. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL 2020 Version also feature airflow control, delivery smoothest vapor. Main Features: Zinc-Alloy Chassis Construction Single Firing Button Hanging Ring QUAD coil instantly heating Functional coil cap Magnetic mouthpiece Good flavor and vapor production 1400mAh capacity battery 6 new stylish 2020 version colors Compact and portable Storage Jar Learn more detail about Yocan Evolve Plus XL, please visit Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan®
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.