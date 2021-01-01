 Loading…

Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer Sea Blue version

by Yocan®

Yocan® Vaping Batteries & Power Yocan Evolve Plus XL Vaporizer Sea Blue version

About this product

The Yocan Evolve Plus XL 2020 Version is latest version pen-style vaporizer, comes with 6 new stylish colours. The battery of Evolve Plus XL 2020 Version is same with the original version, formed with a 1400mAh internal battery. There is a silicone storage jar built into the bottom of Yocan Evolve Plus XL. You can carry concentrate material for on the go. The Yocan Evolve Plus XL 2020 Version also feature airflow control, delivery smoothest vapor. Main Features: Zinc-Alloy Chassis Construction Single Firing Button Hanging Ring QUAD coil instantly heating Functional coil cap Magnetic mouthpiece Good flavor and vapor production 1400mAh capacity battery 6 new stylish 2020 version colors Compact and portable Storage Jar Learn more detail about Yocan Evolve Plus XL, please visit Yocan.com

About this brand

Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

