Yocan Falcon Incredible 6 in 1 Vaporizer Pen
by Yocan®
About this product
The Falcon is the latest multi-functional vaporizer from Yocan. Design your own vaping experience at your will. The Yocan Falcon is an incredible 6 in 1 vaporizer. Let's start to design your own smart e-rig Today! The Yocan Falcon Incredible 6 in 1 Vaporizer Pen Main features Size: 55x198mm 6 in 1 vaporizer Battery Capacity: 1000mAh QTC Coil (Quartz Tri Coil) Pancake Coil XTAL tip 10 Sec Preheat Function (1.8V) Featured 3 Voltage Levels: (3.2V, 3.7V, 4.2V) Type-C Charging Package Content 1x Falcon Pen (1000mAh, with XTAL Tip) 1x QTC coil 1x Pancake coil 1x Glass Attachment 1x Mouthpiece 1x Cleaning brush 1x Pick Tool 1x Type-C Charger 1x User Manual Learn more Yocan Falcon vaporizer pen information, please visit yocan.com
