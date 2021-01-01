Yocan Falcon Vaporizer
The Yocan Falcon is the most advanced 6 in 1 vaporizer in the market today, gives you the best of what a vaporizer pen can do with its incredible multiple functions. The future of vaping has arrived, in the form of the electric smart e-rig vaporizer, Yocan provide new product line Falcon vaporizer. No more wasting, now you can have vape rig performance in one compact device. The simplicity of Yocan Falcon vaporizer combined with strong, flavorful vapor production has led to a rise in the popularity of the modern smart rig. Main Features: 1000mAh Battery Capacity 5 clicks to lock/unlock 3 quick clicks to select heat settings (3.2v, 3.7v and 4.2v) 3 Coil Options ( QTC coil, Pancake coil and XTAL tip) 6 Ways to Use Falcon 5 Stylish Colors Available Ergonomic Design 10 Seconds Preheat Function Hand Made Top Airflow Glass Built-in Metal Jar USB-C Fast Charging Feature Smart E-rig Portable Vaporizer Learn more Yocan Falcon information, please visit Yocan.com
