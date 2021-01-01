About this product

Do you know Dual-Use Vaporizer or Multi Purpose Vaporizer Kit? This post we are going to discuss the Yocan Hive 2.0 mod vape from Yocan Tech. Read on and find out that is it the best dual-use vaporizer. Here we go. Main Features: 650mAh Battery Capacity Micro USB Cable 3 voltage levels no-leakage design lightweight, discreet, and portable 510 threaded magnetic adapter Yocan Hive 2.0: is it the best dual-use vaporizer? Battery Capacity The Yocan Hive 2.0 dual-use mod vape built-in 650mAh battery cannot be removed but it lasts throughout the day with consistent use. There is a micro USB cable comes with the package box. So you can charge your Yocan Hive 2.0 anywhere, even plug an Android cable. Voltage of Yocan Hive 2.0 Yocan Hive 2.0 has preset three voltage levels. One blue light indicates the Hive 2.0 is set to a low voltage (3.4V), two lights indicate medium voltage (3.9V) and three indicates high voltage (4.2V). After you’ve set the voltage, just hold down the power button and take a long, smooth pull to use your Hive 2.0. Learn more Yocan Hive 2.0 features, please visit Yocan official site yocan.com