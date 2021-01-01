Yocan Stix Vape Pen Black Verion
About this product
The Stix is possibly the smallest vape pen-style device on the market 2020. This Yocan device is operated by one button with adjustable temperature in three presets with corresponding LED colors. The button of Yocan Stix vape pen is responsive and clicky. Multiple protections available for charging, over current, under voltage. Yocan Stix Smallest Pen-style Vape Device The three preset voltage levels and color coding: Red: Low Green: Medium Blue: Hight Main Features: Oil Capacity: 0.6ml Variable Voltage Micro-USB Charging Battery Capacity: 350mAh Battery Charging Type: Micro-USB Learn more this item features, please visit https://www.yocan.com/featured_item/stix
About this brand
Yocan®
