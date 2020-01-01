SkyBlue Vapor™ Deluxe Edition
by SkyBlue Vapor™
The UNI is a unique design box mod from Yocan Tech. Yocan UNI can fits any kinds of 510 cartridges, due to a awesome magnetic adapter included with the package box. The UNI chamber design with an elevator style magnetic connection point and hexagonal aperture cartridge stabilizer. Yocan UNI sleek vaporizer provides outstanding flavor and vapor production. Main Feature: Three Power Output Settings 3 Clicks Fire Button in a Row Low 3.4V with one light on Medium 3.8V with two lights on High 4.2v with three lights on Double tap start 10 Second Preheat Function 5 Clicks for On/Off 510 Magnetic Adapter Up to 12mm in Diameter 650mAh Battery Capacity Micro USB Charging Low Battery Indicator No Atomizer Indicator Short-Circuit Indicator Learn more Yocan UNI information, visit YocanTech.com
