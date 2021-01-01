 Loading…

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Batteries & power
  5. Yocan UNI Pro Apple Green Version

Yocan UNI Pro Apple Green Version

by Yocan®

Yocan® Vaping Batteries & Power Yocan UNI Pro Apple Green Version

About this product

The Yocan UNI Pro Apple Green Version is featured a rechargeable 650mAh built-in battery, via micro USB port charging. This battery last all day vaping, giving you more than enough battery power for casual vaping sessions. The Yocan UNI Pro is also VV mod, which newly updated version of the extremely popular Yocan UNI. It is a powerful and feature-rich device. Features: 650mAh built-in battery OLED display Lightweight Adjust the voltage between 2.0V and 4.2V Learn more Yocan UNI Pro information, please visit Yocan official site Yocan.com

About this brand

Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

