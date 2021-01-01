Yocan UNI Pro Apple Green Version
$35.99MSRP
About this product
The Yocan UNI Pro Apple Green Version is featured a rechargeable 650mAh built-in battery, via micro USB port charging. This battery last all day vaping, giving you more than enough battery power for casual vaping sessions. The Yocan UNI Pro is also VV mod, which newly updated version of the extremely popular Yocan UNI. It is a powerful and feature-rich device. Features: 650mAh built-in battery OLED display Lightweight Adjust the voltage between 2.0V and 4.2V Learn more Yocan UNI Pro information, please visit Yocan official site Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan®
