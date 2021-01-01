 Loading…

Yocan UNI Pro Box Mod battery - airy blue version

by Yocan®

Yocan® Vaping Batteries & Power Yocan UNI Pro Box Mod battery - airy blue version

Which vaporizer device can compatible with all cartridges? Read on and find out why we recommend this Yocan UNI Pro device. If you have own many difference cartridges, this Yocan device is the answer. Yocan-UNI-Pro-Box-Mod-ig-casadecristalmiami The UNI Pro handheld mod battery for all 510 cartridges with a special patented design. Available in six colors: black, silver, white, dark champagne, airy blue, and red. The Yocan UNI Pro equipped with a rechargeable 650mAh built-in battery. This device featured a OLED display to indicates detailed power level. To use the Yocan UNI Pro, simply select your 510 favorite cartridge and you’re on your vaping way. Main Features: Yocan Patented Design Fit Your Favorite 510 Cartridges Customize Voltage Option(2.0V to 4.2V) Universal Box Mod & Oil Level Window Compact And Portable 650mAh Battery Capacity & USB Charging Learn more Yocan UNI Pro information, please visit YocanTech.com

Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

