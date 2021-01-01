Yocan UNI S Box Mod Silver version
The UNI S is an vape mod upgrade from the original UNI vape mod, and it is available on Yocan official store now. Read on and find out what's new features does the new Yocan UNI S brings. The metallic body that not only gives the Yocan UNI S VV Vaporizer Mod premium feel but also premium durability. It's now also packed with Yocan Tech advanced charging technology, the Yocan UNI S is outfitted with a USB Type-C charging port. Main Features: Small Size and Powerful Metallic Body Type-C Charging Port Preheat Mode Preset 3 Voltage Levels Fit all 510 threaded cartridges Buy Yocan UNI S today!
Yocan®
