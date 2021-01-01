Yocan UNI S Vaporizer Box Mod Affordable Device
by Yocan®Write a review
$33.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Hi Guys, Do you want to get a Yocan UNI S vape devices at a low price? Here is your choice, Yocan official store host a new vape device flashing sale(end on Nov 23th 2020). You just need to use the discount code: UNI S when you check out on Yocanonline.com The Yocan UNI S Vaporizer Box Mod, featuring an integrated battery, 3 tiered voltage output, and preheating function for concentrates. Yocan UNI S Big Discount, Get 10% OFF Today! Main Features: Size: 31.5x23x61mm Metallic Body Type-C Charging 3 Tiered Voltage Output (2.5v, 3.0v and 3.5v) Preheating Function Learn more Yocan UNI S features, please visit Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan®
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.