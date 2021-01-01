 Loading…

Yocan UNI Twist Universal Portable Mod Black version

by Yocan®

Yocan® Vaping Batteries & Power Yocan UNI Twist Universal Portable Mod Black version

Are looking for one vape mod to fit all oil cartridges? Have a glance at Yocan UNI Twist Universal Portable Mod Black version. It takes all the best things about the UNI and enhances them. The Yocan UNI Twist used the twist-type temperature control setting in other vaporizers like the Yocan B-Smart Battery. It uses a solid quality zinc alloy shell. The Yocan UNI Twist’s USB-C charging port is located at the side of the device, close near to the power button. Features: Voltage Range: 1.8V to 4.2V small and discreet appearance housed in solid quality Zinc Alloy shell Fit ALL Kinds of Oil Atomizers Learn more Yocan UNI Twist on Yocan.com

Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

