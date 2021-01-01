Yocan UNI Twist Universal Portable Mod Black version
About this product
Are looking for one vape mod to fit all oil cartridges? Have a glance at Yocan UNI Twist Universal Portable Mod Black version. It takes all the best things about the UNI and enhances them. The Yocan UNI Twist used the twist-type temperature control setting in other vaporizers like the Yocan B-Smart Battery. It uses a solid quality zinc alloy shell. The Yocan UNI Twist’s USB-C charging port is located at the side of the device, close near to the power button. Features: Voltage Range: 1.8V to 4.2V small and discreet appearance housed in solid quality Zinc Alloy shell Fit ALL Kinds of Oil Atomizers Learn more Yocan UNI Twist on Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan®
