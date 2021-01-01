Yocan UNI Twist Universal Portable Mod Blue version
by Yocan®Write a review
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Yocan UNI Twist is a latest vape mod from Yocan.com. The Yocan UNI Twist used the twist-type temperature control setting in other vaporizers like the Yocan B-Smart Battery. It featured twist dial on bottom allows temp control from 1.8 volts to 4.2 volts, and featuring an integrated battery, adjustable cartridge attachment, and 10SEC preheat function(1.8V). Features: Twist-type temperature control Voltage Range: 1.8 volts to 4.2 volts Integrated battery: 650mAh Charging: Type-C Preheat function 10SEC preheat function(1.8V) Learn more Yocan UNI Twist Universal Portable Mod Blue version information, please visit Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan®
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.