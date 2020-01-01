 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Yocan UNI Universal Vape Box Mod

by Yocan®

Patented design, you will like this amazing Yocan UNI vape box mod. The Yocan UNI is a universal portable box mod that will work with any oil atomizer. Yocan Uni Vape Box Mod is the most exciting thing to happen in the oil consumption scene. Yocan UNI uses a patented design with two types of adjustments. So the UNI Mod can be customized to fit all cartridges on the vaping market, regardless of size and length. Features: Fits virtually all 510 thread cartridges Brand New Patented Design Three preset Voltage Levels (3.4V, 3.8V, 4.2V) Universal Box Mod & Oil Level Window Compact and portable, discreet design, lightweight, 650mAh Battery Capacity 510-Threaded Magnetic Connection Adjustable Chamber Height And Width Effectiveness 10 second preheat option (Two clicks for automatic preheat) easily fits in the palm of your hand fits easily in your pocket High protection value for your cartridges, Micro USB Charging Dimensions: 3″ (H) x 1.3″ (W) x 1″ (D) More detail: YocanTech.com

Yocan Tech Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.