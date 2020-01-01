DAVINCI MIQRO - Black
by DaVinci Vaporizer
No stores nearby
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Yocan Vane Black version a premium portable device. The best vaporizer for you. It fits nicely into your slim jeans and vaporize on-the-go in style! The easy-to-load ceramic heating chamber produces strong and flavorful vapor in a matter of seconds. Yocan Vane boasts great battery life, and an extremely durable, high-quality construction from a trusted manufacturer. Users can draw only the purest flavor you'll ever taste from a vaporizer. Feature: Precision temp control Produces Top Quality Vapor Conduction Heating 200°F - 480°F (93 - 248°C) 30 Second Heat Up Time All Day Vaping Battery Power Learn more Yocan Vane on YocanTech.com
Be the first to review this product.