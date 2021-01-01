 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Vaping
  4. Vape pens
  5. Yocan X Concentrate Pod System Black version

Yocan X Concentrate Pod System Black version

by Yocan®

Write a review
Yocan® Vaping Vape Pens Yocan X Concentrate Pod System Black version

$31.99MSRP

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

The Yocan X Concentrate Pod System Black version is latest open pod system from Yocan Tech, a well-know vape brand in this section. The Yocan X concentrate pod vaporizer powered by a built-in 500mAh rechargeable battery. The Yocan X absorbs the great features of Yocan Evolve Plus XL and Yocan UNI and it featured a dual quartz coil like most of Yocan vape devices. Main Features: QDC Technology ( Quartz Dual Coil) Leak-proof design airflow Produces Top Quality Vapor All Day Vaping Battery Power USB-C Charging Learn more Yocan X features, please visit Yocan official site Yocan.com

About this brand

Yocan® Logo
Yocan.com Official MFG based in China. Stop smoking, and enjoy health vaping with Yocan® vape pen devices. Yocan Technology Co., Ltd is a leading healthy vaporizer manufacturer and exporter from Shenzhen area of China. We promote a healthy lifestyle by connecting wholesaler to retailers and customers, strive to promote not only an elevate way of smoking, but also thinking and living. Each model is designed by our professional R&D team considering eliminating harmful toxins otherwise consumed. Top-level craftsmanship and quality standards applied by Yocan undoubtedly make our product's first choice in the e-cig industry. OEM and ODM service are warmly welcome. Smoke less, vape more! Wholesale: info@yocantech.com.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review