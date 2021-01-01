Yocan X Concentrate Pod System Black version
$31.99MSRP
About this product
The Yocan X Concentrate Pod System Black version is latest open pod system from Yocan Tech, a well-know vape brand in this section. The Yocan X concentrate pod vaporizer powered by a built-in 500mAh rechargeable battery. The Yocan X absorbs the great features of Yocan Evolve Plus XL and Yocan UNI and it featured a dual quartz coil like most of Yocan vape devices. Main Features: QDC Technology ( Quartz Dual Coil) Leak-proof design airflow Produces Top Quality Vapor All Day Vaping Battery Power USB-C Charging Learn more Yocan X features, please visit Yocan official site Yocan.com
About this brand
Yocan®
