Yocan X Concentrate Pod System Rosy Version
by Yocan®Write a review
$31.99MSRP
Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.
About this product
Yocan Tech used its hallmark Quartz Dual Coil Technology, same heating technology utilizing with the Yocan Evolve Plus. The Yocan X producing pure flavor and vapor production, making this the perfect on the go device. The Yocan X featuring a rechargeable 500mAh build-in battery, via type-C fast charging port. The Yocan X vaporizer pen has 3 tiered output voltage levels. And designed with a small Yocan X Pod, allowing for quick fill and easy to use. Main Features: Rechargeable 500mAh battery Compact And Portable: 96.3 X 20.02 X 15mm Magnetic Connection 10 Sec Preheating Function 3 Voltage Levels: 3.4v / 3.8v / 4.2v QDC Technology ( Quartz Dual Coil) Leak-proof design airflow Produces Top Quality Vapor All Day Vaping Battery Power USB-C Charging Learn more Yocan X vape pen information, please visit YocanTech.com
About this brand
Yocan®
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.