100mg Beard Balm

by Yogastey

Yogastey Hemp CBD Beauty 100mg Beard Balm

Beard Balm 100mg Ingredients: Coconut Oil Shea butter Beeswax Sandalwood Essential oils Lemongrass Essential oils CBD How to use: Apply a small amount between your fingers once product is soft apply to beard or mustache. Benefits of products: This beard balm has a light hold to help control wiry beard hairs. It has a light citrus scent, helps condition course beard hair.

Yogastey is a small company located in Spokane Washington founded in 2018. Yogastey was built on the passion to provide product that make our customers feel refreshed and rejuvenated with every use. We pride ourselves on having the best CBD products on the market. Having confidence in the products you us is priceless. Quality should never be a compromise, our goal is to provide products you can trust. We provide pesticide free CBD products for men and woman. Yogastey products are cruelty free, innovative, and cutting edge. REDISCOVER THE FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH WITH YOGASTEY CBD. Let us help you feel beautiful!