Lip Revitalizer - 30mg (4.2g)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$10.00
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
Beard Serum 100mg Ingredients: Jojoba oil Apricot kernel oil Vitamin E oil Rosemary Essential oil White Fir Essential oil Bergamot Essential oil CBD How to use: Massage 2-4 drops into beard or mustache. Benefits of products: ● This serum has a woodsy smell with a herbal and citrus hint. We added Rosemary because it’s such an organic herbal smell plus, it is a great oil to increase blood flow which in turn will help promote hair growth. The White Fir Essential oil is a potent anti aging antioxidant. ● This is a multi-purpose serum for those who do not have beards. It is a great scalp treatment. Again it encourages hair growth, and nourishes the scalp to help remedy dandruff. You can also use this product on the face, it is a perfect serum for dehydrated and rough skin.
Be the first to review this product.