200mg Aftershave

by Yogastey

Yogastey Hemp CBD Beauty 200mg Aftershave
Yogastey Hemp CBD Beauty 200mg Aftershave

$24.00MSRP

About this product

Aftershave 200mg Ingredients: Witch Hazel Alcohol Aloe Vera Gel Eucalyptus Essential Oil Peppermint Essential Oil CBD How to use: Apply to freshly shaven skin Benefits of products: Witch Hazel has blalncing properties, it is excellent for restoring pH and tightening the pores. Aloe Vera Gel is calming and healing.Eucalyptus and Peppermint are cooling and antibacterial which helps nicks. This product leaves the face feeling fresh and moisturized.

About this brand

Yogastey is a small company located in Spokane Washington founded in 2018. Yogastey was built on the passion to provide product that make our customers feel refreshed and rejuvenated with every use. We pride ourselves on having the best CBD products on the market. Having confidence in the products you us is priceless. Quality should never be a compromise, our goal is to provide products you can trust. We provide pesticide free CBD products for men and woman. Yogastey products are cruelty free, innovative, and cutting edge. REDISCOVER THE FOUNTAIN OF YOUTH WITH YOGASTEY CBD. Let us help you feel beautiful!