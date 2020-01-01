CBD Bath Bomb - Lavender and Lilac - 150mg (138ml)
by CBD American Shaman
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
1 piece
$14.99
Pickup 76.7 miles away
CBD Massage Oil 250 mg Feminine blend (Geranium and Lavender) Masculine Blend (Frankincense, Sandalwood, and Lavender) Ingredients Jojoba Oil Essential oils CBD Isolate Use on body and muscles to help relax the sooth and reduce pain. The effects of massage oil will last long after the massage.
Be the first to review this product.