 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Seeds
  5. Pacific Seed Bank Promo Code

Pacific Seed Bank Promo Code

by Your Weed Coupons

Skip to Reviews
2.33
Your Weed Coupons Cannabis Seeds Pacific Seed Bank Promo Code

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

Buy Here

About this product

Save at Pacific Seed Bank with a promo code from Your Weed Coupons.

About this brand

Your Weed Coupons Logo
Our mission is to bring you the latest discounts, offers, sales, codes and coupons from cannabis websites around the world. We aim to ensure everyone who uses Your Weed Coupons will never have to pay full price again for cannabis seeds, herbal vaporizers and headshop supplies. We understand that the cost of MMJ and Recreational products in legal states is too high so we will also track down the best weed deals for flower, concentrates and medical marijuana from your local dispensaries. If you are looking for free seed deals, money off discounts, vouchers and the best savings on your next purchase you can find it all at yourweedcoupons.com. Cannabis Seed Coupons We hunt out seed banks based in all four corners of the world, because our customers deserve the best cannabis seed offers available. We seek out the weed seed sites who have free seed offers, the best sales and offer deals for new customers and bring them all together on our easy to search Cannabis Seed Coupons page. Do not worry about the reputation of the seedbanks on our site as we check them all before we list them. There will be no businesses with bad reputations here and if you find we refer you to someone who does not meet your expectations contact us here and tell us why. Anyone who lets their reputation slip will be removed from this site. Dispensary Coupons Now medical marijuana and recreational cannabis has become legal in numerous US states, Canada and in countries across Europe and South America the only thing that is prohibitive is the cost. To make it easier for you to access your MMJ or get hold of top shelf weed at bottom shelf prices we work with dispensaries big and small to bring you weed coupons, low cost concentrates and economical edibles. Headshop Coupons You can always visit your local headshop to pick up your supplies but they won’t have the cheapest prices. You can only get the best headshop prices online. So, we have teamed up with headshops to bring you the latest discounts and coupons on glass, bubblers, pipes, papers, clothing and accessories. Just check out the Headshop Coupons page to see the latest offers and the businesses we work with. Vaporizer Coupons Buying a new Herbal Vaporizer can be expensive with the best ones costing a small fortune! We have sought out the online vape shops with the best reputations and will list their latest site wide sales, sale items and exclusive discount codes for money off across their web stores.

3 customer reviews

2.33

write a review

4 days ago
k........3
I placed a small order with them, about $150.00 back on March 15 and 3 days later they cut a shipping label thru the postal service, but that is it. I've contacted them more than a half dozen times to only get lip service; they blamed the delay on everything from COVID-19, delays in the postal service, and then they back tracked to, it takes 5 to 7 days for them to process orders but couldn't answer why it's been more than 2 weeks and the order isn't processed and had no idea when it would be. Here it is more than 2 weeks later an I still haven't receiver a reply on when or should I say if they are every going to process my order. I suspect they don't have the seeds and what they do send, if they ever send the order, will be junk or dead seeds marked with the name of seeds I ordered. I'd be really surprised if the seeds even sprout.
Sun Oct 04 2020
b........e
I read many negative reviews concerning this company but not many places offer just a few seeds of any particular variety and not rape you on price just because you want 5 seeds instead of 10. I was very leery because of some of the reviews but my order showed up in a very timely manner. Out of the 15 seeds(5 varieties) I ordered, I have only tried 4 seeds but all 4 germinated and are giving me a nice harvest. Of all the seed companies I have used, this had to be the most professional packaging and shipping and the seeds look nicer...bigger and nicer colored than any other seeds I have ordered from other places. There is one issue with the type of container the seeds are in. It is a round-disk shaped plastic container that when you open it, it is very difficult to tell the top from the bottom and when I put the seeds I had left back into what I thought was the bottom...actually turned out to be the top and this caused me to crush one seed. :(... My fault in a way really, just have to be even more careful next time.
Mon Sep 28 2020
t........y
Pacific Seed Bank Literally the worst company to deal with in my opinion. I would highly advise not buying from them, and if you don't believe me google their company reviews and read the comments. I'm still trying to get my money back for weeks. They never answer their phone, ignore emails, and their chat keeps saying they will send it or it's been sent but i received nothing. The worst, i don't know how they expect to stay in business treating their customers this way.