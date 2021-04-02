k........3
4 days ago
I placed a small order with them, about $150.00 back on March 15 and 3 days later they cut a shipping label thru the postal service, but that is it. I've contacted them more than a half dozen times to only get lip service; they blamed the delay on everything from COVID-19, delays in the postal service, and then they back tracked to, it takes 5 to 7 days for them to process orders but couldn't answer why it's been more than 2 weeks and the order isn't processed and had no idea when it would be. Here it is more than 2 weeks later an I still haven't receiver a reply on when or should I say if they are every going to process my order. I suspect they don't have the seeds and what they do send, if they ever send the order, will be junk or dead seeds marked with the name of seeds I ordered. I'd be really surprised if the seeds even sprout.