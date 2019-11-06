 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
Advertise on Leafly

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Hemp CBD
  4. Bath & body
  5. CBD Bath Bomb - 50 mg - Wild Passion, Black Raspberry Vanilla, Cherry Almond,Oatmeal Milk & Honey

CBD Bath Bomb - 50 mg - Wild Passion, Black Raspberry Vanilla, Cherry Almond,Oatmeal Milk & Honey

by Yudah CBD - Full spectrum Hemp based products, 2000 mg , 1100 mg, 500 mg with all Terpenes

Skip to Reviews
5.01
Yudah CBD - Full spectrum Hemp based products, 2000 mg , 1100 mg, 500 mg with all Terpenes Hemp CBD Bath & Body CBD Bath Bomb - 50 mg - Wild Passion, Black Raspberry Vanilla, Cherry Almond,Oatmeal Milk & Honey

$9.95MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

5 options available: Wild Passion - Very popular fruity perfume. Comparable to Victoria Secret's Love Spell. Oat Milk & Honey - The best Oatmeal Milk & Honey fragrance we have found. Enjoy! Cherry Almond - The one and only! Our top selling fragrance in a Bath Bomb. Roasted almonds and wild cherries! Black Rasberry Vanilla - Top notch blend of Black Raspberries and Vanilla. Truly unique and amazing fragrance. Monkey Farts- Banana, grapefruit, kiwi, and strawberries. Smells much better than the name suggests!

1 customer review

5.01

write a review

About this brand

Yudah CBD - Full spectrum Hemp based products, 2000 mg , 1100 mg, 500 mg with all Terpenes Logo
Yudah wellness products are derived from our carefully and organically grown and selected hemp plants on our licensed farm in Colorado. Our brand names YUDAH, JAUXX and BESTY are our line up that come from our farm. This farm to table approach is not only unique it is better and of the highest quality. We grow, harvest, cure, extract and formulate every product we offer and we are the largest vertically integrated hemp company in the United States. No outsourced material is found in our product lines which means we can guarantee that what you buy will never contain pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals or any chemicals of any kind. We water our plants from a deep Colorado aquafer and this means cool, pure natural drinking water is what our plants absorb and use to energize and grow. The best genetics, the best water and soil thus delivering the cleanest and purest product in the marketplace.