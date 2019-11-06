Yudah
on November 6th, 2019
Yudah has great CBD bath bombs
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$9.95MSRP
5 options available: Wild Passion - Very popular fruity perfume. Comparable to Victoria Secret's Love Spell. Oat Milk & Honey - The best Oatmeal Milk & Honey fragrance we have found. Enjoy! Cherry Almond - The one and only! Our top selling fragrance in a Bath Bomb. Roasted almonds and wild cherries! Black Rasberry Vanilla - Top notch blend of Black Raspberries and Vanilla. Truly unique and amazing fragrance. Monkey Farts- Banana, grapefruit, kiwi, and strawberries. Smells much better than the name suggests!
on November 6th, 2019
Yudah has great CBD bath bombs