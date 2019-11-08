cbdguru1
on November 8th, 2019
My dog loves this product. Sits right down and opens his mouth for his CBD treat every day.
Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.
$12.50MSRP
Besty Pet CBD wellness products are all natural with no additives or preservatives, no pesticides or herbicides have ever been applied and contain all the synergistic cannabinoids, terpenes, essential oils and other compounds of the original plant. We only deliver the highest-grade products in their purest form and we take the farm to table approach to ensure what you put into your body is the absolute best product found in the marketplace.
on November 8th, 2019
My dog loves this product. Sits right down and opens his mouth for his CBD treat every day.
on November 6th, 2019
Bacon Flavored CBD, the dog loves it