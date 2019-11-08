 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape
  Besty "Bacon Flavored" Pet CBD Tincture - 500 mg

by Yudah CBD - Full spectrum Hemp based products, 2000 mg , 1100 mg, 500 mg with all Terpenes

$12.50MSRP

Buy Here

About this product

Besty Pet CBD wellness products are all natural with no additives or preservatives, no pesticides or herbicides have ever been applied and contain all the synergistic cannabinoids, terpenes, essential oils and other compounds of the original plant. We only deliver the highest-grade products in their purest form and we take the farm to table approach to ensure what you put into your body is the absolute best product found in the marketplace.

2 customer reviews

5.02

cbdguru1

My dog loves this product. Sits right down and opens his mouth for his CBD treat every day.

About this brand

Yudah CBD - Full spectrum Hemp based products, 2000 mg , 1100 mg, 500 mg with all Terpenes Logo
Yudah wellness products are derived from our carefully and organically grown and selected hemp plants on our licensed farm in Colorado. Our brand names YUDAH, JAUXX and BESTY are our line up that come from our farm. This farm to table approach is not only unique it is better and of the highest quality. We grow, harvest, cure, extract and formulate every product we offer and we are the largest vertically integrated hemp company in the United States. No outsourced material is found in our product lines which means we can guarantee that what you buy will never contain pesticides, herbicides, heavy metals or any chemicals of any kind. We water our plants from a deep Colorado aquafer and this means cool, pure natural drinking water is what our plants absorb and use to energize and grow. The best genetics, the best water and soil thus delivering the cleanest and purest product in the marketplace.