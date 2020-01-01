Reserve 5th Element
Bred by GG Strains, GlueChee crosses their famous Original Glue with Cheese. The flavor profile brings the funk with notes of cheese and gas that’ll pique your curiosity. Combining greats from two different countries, give GlueChee a try if you want to celebrate cannabis on a global scale.