  5. Gluechee
Hybrid

Gluechee

by Yuma Way LLC

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this strain

GlueChee

Bred by GG Strains, GlueChee crosses their famous Original Glue with Cheese. The flavor profile brings the funk with notes of cheese and gas that’ll pique your curiosity. Combining greats from two different countries, give GlueChee a try if you want to celebrate cannabis on a global scale.

About this brand

