Hybrid

Kandy Kush

by Yuma Way LLC

Yuma Way LLC Cannabis Flower Kandy Kush

Kandy Kush

Terpenes
  1. Caryophyllene
  2. Myrcene
  3. Limonene

Kandy Kush, also known as "Candy Kush," is a hybrid marijuana strain and a favorite of DNA Genetics’ Reserva Privada line that combines two California classics, OG Kush (thought to be the “Christopher Wallace” cut) and Trainwreck, to make a tasty indica-dominant hybrid (although sativa phenotypes displaying more of the Trainwreck structure have been noted). Like the name suggests, the flavor is sweet like candy with a strong lemon-Kush scent. Popular with medicinal growers, Kandy Kush provides a potent body high with pronounced pain relief.

