Krishna Kush
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Caryophyllene
- Limonene
Krishna Kush by Colorado Seed Inc. is a Kush grower’s dream. This stout, purple plant produces dense colas rich with glittering trichomes. Combining elements of Lavender, Big Skunk Korean, Afghani, and Super Skunk against the in-house genetics of Gupta Kush, this strain creates a deeply sedative smoke that perfumes the air with pungent floral undertones.
