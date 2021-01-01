 Loading…

Indica

Krishna Kush

by Yuma Way LLC

Yuma Way LLC Cannabis Flower Krishna Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Krishna Kush by Colorado Seed Inc. is a Kush grower’s dream. This stout, purple plant produces dense colas rich with glittering trichomes. Combining elements of Lavender, Big Skunk Korean, Afghani, and Super Skunk against the in-house genetics of Gupta Kush, this strain creates a deeply sedative smoke that perfumes the air with pungent floral undertones.  

