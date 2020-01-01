 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
  5. Orange Harambe Pre-Roll 1.3g

Orange Harambe Pre-Roll 1.3g

by Yuma Way LLC

Yuma Way LLC Cannabis Pre-rolls Orange Harambe Pre-Roll 1.3g

Similar items

About this product

About this strain

Orange Harambe

Orange Harambe

Coming from Ethos Genetics, Orange Harambe takes Harambe and crosses it with their own potent flavor-bomb, Mandarin Sunset. This cross results in rich, chunky flowers that give off a variety of aromas ranging from sour and skunk to complex citrus notes. Orange Harambe is a potent heavy hitter that’s great for when winding down is the only task on your agenda.

About this brand

