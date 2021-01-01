Hybrid
Peach Crescendo F-1
Yuma Way LLC
Terpenes
- Pinene
- Caryophyllene
- Humulene
Coming from Ethos Genetics’ Unique Boutique Line, Peach Crescendo F-1 is a complex cross of Chem D, I-95, Mandarin Cookies, and Peach Rings. The flavor profile varies from the traditional Chem D sour flavor to a sweet, tropical citrus. Beautiful green buds have dark orange hairs that are interspersed around purple calyxes dripping in resin.
