Hybrid

Peach Crescendo F-1

by Yuma Way LLC

Yuma Way LLC Cannabis Flower Peach Crescendo F-1

About this strain

Peach Crescendo F-1

Peach Crescendo F-1
Terpenes
  1. Pinene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Humulene

Coming from Ethos Genetics’ Unique Boutique Line, Peach Crescendo F-1 is a complex cross of Chem D, I-95, Mandarin Cookies, and Peach Rings. The flavor profile varies from the traditional Chem D sour flavor to a sweet, tropical citrus. Beautiful green buds have dark orange hairs that are interspersed around purple calyxes dripping in resin.

