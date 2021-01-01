 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Cannabis
  4. Flower
  5. Slazerbeam
Sativa

Slazerbeam

by Yuma Way LLC

Write a review
Yuma Way LLC Cannabis Flower Slazerbeam

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

About this brand

Yuma Way LLC Logo

About this strain

Slazerbeam

Slazerbeam

A sativa-dominant hybrid of Super Lemon Haze and Gupta Kush, Slazerbeam is loaded with dense, zesty buds. This sweet combo, bred by Colorado Seed Inc., is lemony while exhibiting hints of OG Kush on the inhale. The flower also packs potency, with an average THC content above 20%. Count on latent Haze and Kush effects that ground this 70% sativa with functionally heavy body effects.  

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review