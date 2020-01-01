 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Concentrates
  4. Solvent
  5. Sour Dubble Shatter 1g

Sour Dubble Shatter 1g

by Yuma Way LLC

Write a review
Yuma Way LLC Concentrates Solvent Sour Dubble Shatter 1g

Similar items

Show all

About this product

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Sour Dubble

Sour Dubble

Originally a mysterious clone-only strain of unknown heritage, Sour Dubble is thought to be a cross of East Coast Sour Diesel and Sour Bubble. B.O.G. Seeds recreated Sour Dubble using Rez Dog’s Sour Diesel IBL instead of the ECSD and the results are very similar, if more indica-like than the original sativa-dominant hybrid. Dense buds with copious amounts of trichomes produce a pungent, sweet n’ sour odor and a strong diesel flavor with a sweet fruity aftertaste. The high of Sour Dubble is a nice blend of head and body effects.

About this brand

Yuma Way LLC Logo