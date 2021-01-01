Hybrid
Tangerine Power
Tangerine Power
Terpenes
- Myrcene
- Pinene
- Limonene
Tangerine Power is a hybrid strain by Sin City Seeds that combines Agent Orange and Blue Power. As one might expect, Tangerine Power carries an unmistakable citrus aroma inherited from the Agent Orange parent. However, this hybrid takes after Blue Power in its paralyzing euphoria and full-body relaxation that trickles over both mind and body.
