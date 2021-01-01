 Loading…

Indica

Vanilla Kush

by Yuma Way LLC

Yuma Way LLC Cannabis Flower Vanilla Kush

Vanilla Kush

Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

This indica strain comes from Barney’s Farm in Amsterdam and clinched 2nd place overall at the 2009 High Times Cannabis Cup for the coffee shop and seed company. Bred from Afghan and Kashmir strains, this Kush beauty is a gift to the senses with her notes of vanilla, lavender, and a hint of citrus. Plants flower in 8 weeks and produce large, soft flowers that are light green with hints of orange. 

