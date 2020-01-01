 Refresh Checked Unchecked Map Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading… Favicon Icon
  5. Mood Magic Tincture 300mg 30ml

Mood Magic Tincture 300mg 30ml

by Yummi Karma

Yummi Karma Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Mood Magic Tincture 300mg 30ml
Yummi Karma Edibles Tinctures & Sublingual Mood Magic Tincture 300mg 30ml

$30.00MSRP

About this product

PRODUCT INFO Bottle: 240mg THC Serving (1ml): 8mg THC Approximately 30 servings per bottle. HOW TO USE Our drops are best taken under your tongue. We suggest using one full dropper per dose for the desired effect. Directions: Place one full dropper under tongue. Let sit for 15-20 seconds and swallow.

About this brand

We make our products with love in the heart of sunny Orange County. Our all-women team is widely recognized as the top manufacturer of female-targeted cannabis products in California. Synonymous with compliancy, consistency, and innovative product development, Yummi Karma is an established leader in the edibles and topicals industry. Launched in 2014, YK quickly made a name for itself with infused savory snacks and full tincture lineup, including the state’s most popular sleep tincture, Drift Away. Based on the mission of developing high quality products that fit into women’s lifestyles, we are proud to be on the cutting edge of the marketplace. Our team continues to garner national mainstream media attention and we are honored that YK CEO Krystal Kitahara was recently named one of the top 40 under 40 cannabis professionals.