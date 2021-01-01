About this product

ArthroDyne Plus Chondroitin brings together a powerful combination of broad-spectrum CBD, chondroitin, MSM (methylsulfonylmethane), and naringenin to provide you with the ultimate in healing. Those who have personally benefitted from chondroitin in the past may find this formulation particularly beneficial. Our capsules allow us to deliver the amazing benefits of broad-spectrum CBD, in combination with these other important ingredients in a way you can’t experience with other CDB products. With capsules, you are likely to feel the effects of the product longer than you might in other forms like tinctures or balms. Benefits You Might Experience†: Reduced Inflammation Pain Relief Improved Joint and Cartilage Function Directions: As a dietary supplement, take one (1) or more pieces daily or as recommended by a healthcare professional. Caution: Persons with known allergies to shellfish should not use this product. For adult consumption only. Consult a physician if you’re pregnant, nursing, taking medication or have a medical condition. † These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.