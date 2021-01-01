 Loading…

Bacon Flavored Tincture 500mg, 1000mg, 1500mg and 30ml, 60ml

by Yuzu CBD Plus

Bacon Flavored Tincture 500mg, 1000mg, 1500mg and 30ml, 60ml

About this product

This broad-spectrum CBD tincture has been specially crafted for pets to harness the powerful benefits of broad-spectrum CBD, combined with the flavonoids of the Yuzu fruit. This delicious bacon flavor is sure to be a mouth-watering hit, but you can also add it to your pet’s food (although we don’t think you will need to). Directions: Give your pet one dropper full by mouth daily or drop over their food. † These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About this brand

Yuzu CBD Plus Logo
The highest quality broad-spectrum CBD plus the healing powers of the Yuzu Fruit.

