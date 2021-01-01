Bacon Flavored Tincture 500mg, 1000mg, 1500mg and 30ml, 60ml
About this product
This broad-spectrum CBD tincture has been specially crafted for pets to harness the powerful benefits of broad-spectrum CBD, combined with the flavonoids of the Yuzu fruit. This delicious bacon flavor is sure to be a mouth-watering hit, but you can also add it to your pet’s food (although we don’t think you will need to). Directions: Give your pet one dropper full by mouth daily or drop over their food. † These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.
About this brand
Yuzu CBD Plus
