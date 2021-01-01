About this product

They deliver all the powerful benefits of broad-spectrum CBD in a scrumptious morsel that will make your tastebuds thank you. Key Benefits You Might Experience†: Improved cardiac and neurological function Reduced inflammation Improved blood sugar control Relief of menstrual symptoms for women Directions: As a dietary supplement, take one (1) or more pieces daily or as recommended by a healthcare professional. Contains no: gluten, yeast, corn, wheat, egg, flish products or preservatives. † These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.