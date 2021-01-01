 Loading…

Blueberry Splash

by Yuzu CBD Plus

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

They deliver all the powerful benefits of broad-spectrum CBD in a scrumptious morsel that will make your tastebuds thank you. Key Benefits You Might Experience†: Improved cardiac and neurological function Reduced inflammation Improved blood sugar control Relief of menstrual symptoms for women Directions: As a dietary supplement, take one (1) or more pieces daily or as recommended by a healthcare professional. Contains no: gluten, yeast, corn, wheat, egg, flish products or preservatives. † These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

About this brand

The highest quality broad-spectrum CBD plus the healing powers of the Yuzu Fruit.

