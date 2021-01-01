 Loading…

Citrus Tincture CBD mg: 1000 mg, 2000 mg, 3000 mg Volume: 30ml and 60ml

by Yuzu CBD Plus

Our tinctures have been specially crafted to harness the powerful benefits of broad-spectrum CBD, combined with the flavonoids of the Yuzu fruit. This citrus-flavored concoction is quickly absorbed under the tongue and provides the perfect solution for quick relief. Directions: Take one dropper full by mouth once daily or as needed. † These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

The highest quality broad-spectrum CBD plus the healing powers of the Yuzu Fruit.

