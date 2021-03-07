 Loading…

Gel Capsules CBD 30 mg capsule / 30 capsules per container

by Yuzu CBD Plus

If you are constantly on-the-go and looking for a convenient way to get some relief, our gel capsules are the answer. These capsules combine the healing properties of CBD with MCT oil. Key Benefits You Might Experience†: Reduced Inflammation Pain Relief Directions: As a dietary supplement, take one (1) or more capsules daily or as recommended by a healthcare professional. † These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

The highest quality broad-spectrum CBD plus the healing powers of the Yuzu Fruit.

