 Loading…

Get local results

 Current general location:  
Enter your location to see results closest to you.
-or-
We do not share your location with anyone.

Browse by category

  1. Home
  2. Shop
  3. Edibles
  4. Candy
  5. Gummies CBD mg: 10mg per piece, 25 mg per piece Qty: 10 or 30 pieces per bag

Gummies CBD mg: 10mg per piece, 25 mg per piece Qty: 10 or 30 pieces per bag

by Yuzu CBD Plus

Write a review
Yuzu CBD Plus Edibles Candy Gummies CBD mg: 10mg per piece, 25 mg per piece Qty: 10 or 30 pieces per bag

Currently not listed on a store menu within 100 miles.

About this product

These CBD fruit drops deliver a long-lasting fruity flavor. They are available in an assortment of mouthwatering flavors that allow you to savor the powerful benefits of CBD combined with the flavonoids of the Yuzu fruit. Key Benefits You Might Experience†: Reduced Inflammation Pain Relief Increased Immunity Improved Skin Health Directions: As a dietary supplement, take one (1) or more pieces daily or as recommended by a healthcare professional. Contains no: gluten, yeast, corn, wheat, lactose, milk, egg, fish products, or preservatives. † These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About this brand

Yuzu CBD Plus Logo
The highest quality broad-spectrum CBD plus the healing powers of the Yuzu Fruit.

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review