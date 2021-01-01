 Loading…

Milk Chocolate Bar 10 mg per piece / 120 mg per bar

by Yuzu CBD Plus

Yuzu CBD Plus Edibles Candy Milk Chocolate Bar 10 mg per piece / 120 mg per bar

About this product

This decadent, hand crafted milk chocolate bar will satisfy even the most discerning chocolate lover. Chef Jean Marie Aubonne combines the powerful benefits of CBD with the flavonoids of the Yuzu fruit and his award-winning premium chocolate, resulting in this sinful treat. Key Benefits You Might Experience†: Reduced Inflammation Reduced Joint Discomfort Directions: As a dietary supplement, take one (1) or more bars daily or as recommended by a healthcare professional. Contains no: gluten, yeast, corn, wheat, egg, fish products, or preservatives. † These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.

About this brand

Yuzu CBD Plus Logo
The highest quality broad-spectrum CBD plus the healing powers of the Yuzu Fruit.

