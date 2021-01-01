About this product

This decadent, hand crafted milk chocolate bar will satisfy even the most discerning chocolate lover. Chef Jean Marie Aubonne combines the powerful benefits of CBD with the flavonoids of the Yuzu fruit and his award-winning premium chocolate, resulting in this sinful treat. Key Benefits You Might Experience†: Reduced Inflammation Reduced Joint Discomfort Directions: As a dietary supplement, take one (1) or more bars daily or as recommended by a healthcare professional. Contains no: gluten, yeast, corn, wheat, egg, fish products, or preservatives. † These statements have not been evaluated by the FDA. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure, or prevent any disease.