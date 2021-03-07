 Loading…

  5. Suppositories 100mg / 10 suppositories per package

Suppositories 100mg / 10 suppositories per package

by Yuzu CBD Plus

Suppositories are a direct and effective way to take CBD, especially for those who prefer not to take anything by mouth. They also have the advantage of being one of the most effectively absorbed ways to use CBD, so you get more of the CBD you need. Key Benefits You Might Experience†: Reduced Inflammation Pain Relief Directions: As a dietary supplement, use one (1) suppository daily or as recommended by a healthcare professional.

The highest quality broad-spectrum CBD plus the healing powers of the Yuzu Fruit.

