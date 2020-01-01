 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
AGRO

by Zack's Cannabis Culture & Lifestyle

Zack's Cannabis Culture & Lifestyle Growing Pest Control AGRO

$37.89MSRP

About this product

AGRO is an All Natural/Organic pest control. Formulated for the Sativa/Hemp plant, But also works Great on all flowering plants. AGRO harnesses the power of the plant, Our formula is 100% plant based oils. No harsh chemicals or petroleum, plus safe to use around pets. AGRO can be sprayed with lights on or off, during all growth cycles. 4oz bottle makes 3 gallons of full strength solution. Now available at Zack's Cannabis Culture and Lifestyle.

About this brand

Cannabis/Hemp is very important to us at Zack's. And we take pride in offering the finest 420 products available. All products are tested by our staff and myself to insure it's of the highest quality. Let's face it, This Plant is pretty awesome so why not have the very best. We like taking a more natural and spiritual approach to this plant. The benefits and magic of cannabis can't be rushed. Zack's offers a great Organic/All Natural Hempseed oil hydration, That your skin will love. Ingredients are key and Zack's speak for themselves. 100% Therapeutic grade essential oils with the highest quality Skin enriching butters. No Soy, Paraben, or Petroleum in any of our skin line. And no artificial anything! Show your skin some love!