Advertise on Leafly
Mango Madness

by Zack's Cannabis Culture & Lifestyle

$3.99MSRP

About this product

Like Mango? Mango Madness is for you. This All Natural/Organic lip balm is like nothing you have eve tried. Super yummy Hydration for silky smooth lips. We only use the highest quality ingredients, that's what makes us different. No Soy, Pareben or artificial anything. Only good for your body and soul Hydration!

1 customer review

anacook

I want to try this. #420festival

from Zack's Cannabis Culture & Lifestyleon August 19th, 2017

Anytime give us a shout out!

About this brand

Cannabis/Hemp is very important to us at Zack's. And we take pride in offering the finest 420 products available. All products are tested by our staff and myself to insure it's of the highest quality. Let's face it, This Plant is pretty awesome so why not have the very best. We like taking a more natural and spiritual approach to this plant. The benefits and magic of cannabis can't be rushed. Zack's offers a great Organic/All Natural Hempseed oil hydration, That your skin will love. Ingredients are key and Zack's speak for themselves. 100% Therapeutic grade essential oils with the highest quality Skin enriching butters. No Soy, Paraben, or Petroleum in any of our skin line. And no artificial anything! Show your skin some love!