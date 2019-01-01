Zack's VT Trail Blazer ( The Golden Boy )
by Zack's Cannabis Culture & LifestyleWrite a review
$25.00MSRP
About this product
The "Golden Boy Edition" each one original and embellished with gold cannabis leaf impressions. Sorry real leaves where hurt in the process! I will offer this design in multiples but each one will be unique and sold as an individual work. "Magnetic Latch"
0 customer reviews
Be the first to review this product.
About this brand
Zack's Cannabis Culture & Lifestyle
Cannabis/Hemp is very important to us at Zack's. And we take pride in offering the finest 420 products available. All products are tested by our staff and myself to insure it's of the highest quality. Let's face it, This Plant is pretty awesome so why not have the very best. We like taking a more natural and spiritual approach to this plant. The benefits and magic of cannabis can't be rushed. Zack's offers a great Organic/All Natural Hempseed oil hydration, That your skin will love. Ingredients are key and Zack's speak for themselves. 100% Therapeutic grade essential oils with the highest quality Skin enriching butters. No Soy, Paraben, or Petroleum in any of our skin line. And no artificial anything! Show your skin some love!