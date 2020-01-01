 Refresh Checked Unchecked Menu Search Shopping bag Geolocation Person Facebook Instagram Twitter YouTube Info Icon CBC Icon CBC Shape CBD Icon CBD Shape CBG Icon CBG Shape THC Icon THC Shape THCV Icon THCV Shape Loading…
Advertise on Leafly
Current location

Share your location to get the most relevant content and products around you. Leafly keeps personal information safe, secure, and anonymous.

  1. Home
  2. Products
  3. Cannabis
  4. Pre-rolls
  5. Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin

by Zen Alchemy Labs

Write a review
Zen Alchemy Labs Cannabis Pre-rolls Blueberry Muffin

$9.95MSRP

Similar items

Show all

About this product

Known to help with stress reduction, anti inflammatory, pain relief, depression and anxiety. Ideal for deep relaxation and insomnia. Flavor Profile: Sweet Blueberry 14.86% CBD and .64% CBG 2 Full Grams Organically grown Direct from Farm No heavy metals Pesticide free Other Cannabinoids: CBGA, CBDA, CBG, CBC Contains less than .3% Delta-9 THC Third Party Lab Tested

0 customer reviews

Be the first to review this product.

write a review

About this strain

Blueberry Muffin

Blueberry Muffin
Terpenes
  1. Myrcene
  2. Caryophyllene
  3. Limonene

Produced by Humboldt Seed Co., Blueberry Muffin—sometimes called Blueberry Muffins—is an indica-dominant cross of Blueberry and Purple Panty Dropper. Revered for its uniform bud structure and purple-tinted flowers, this cross smells like a tray of fresh baked muffins. Its berry sweetness is softened by a smooth, creamy finish and makes for a tasty joint. 

About this brand

Zen Alchemy Labs Logo
Zen Alchemy Labs is a Texas based CBD/Hemp Company. Known for having a diverse selection of Isolate and Full Spectrum products: Vape, Flower, Tinctures, Supplements and various Topical solutions. All organically sourced from Oregon & Colorado, third party lab tested and manufactured in North Texas. Voted editors best place to buy CBD in 2019 by the Fort Worth Weekly https://www.fwweekly.com/2019/09/26/getting-and-spending-4/ Use code LEAFLY10 to get 10% off your first order!